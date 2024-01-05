New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Two Iranian nationals allegedly using "counterfeit" Bulgarian passports were apprehended by CISF personnel at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here on Friday, an officer of the force said.

Kiarash Niazmand and Farid Sadeghi Pour have been handed over to the Delhi Police for further investigation, he said.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel zeroed in on the two at the airport as their activities aroused suspicion, the officer said.

The Iranian nationals entered the airport using Bulgarian passports in the names of David Verov and Asen Filipov Hristov. They were supposed to take a Vistara flight to Paris, he said.

The two were taken in for detailed frisking and questioning but nothing suspicious was found in their luggage, the officer said.

"A deeper investigation of their mobile phones revealed soft copies of Iranian passports. The names in these passports were Kiarash Niazmand and Farid Sadeghi Pour, both Iranian nationals," he added.

The "fake" Bulgarian passports had entries showing that the two arrived in India from Istanbul (Turkiye) on December 31 last year, with plans to travel to Paris from Delhi, he said.

The CISF contacted the Bulgarian embassy in Delhi which confirmed the passports to be "fraudulent", the officer said.

