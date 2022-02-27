New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on Sunday apprehended a passenger with four live bullets at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

According to CISF, during the security check at Terminal 3 of IGI Airport, CISF personnel detected four live rounds of .32 mm calibre from the hand baggage of a passenger.

Also Read | Mumbai Police Register FIR Against Union Minister Narayan Rane and His MLA Son Nitesh Rane for Defaming Kin of Late Disha Salian.

The person has been identified as Kapil Vaish, who was bound for San Francisco by United Airlines flight.

"On 27.02.2022 at about 0200 hrs, during Pre Embarkation Security Check (PESC) at Security Hold Area (SHA) of Ter-3, IGI Airport, New Delhi, CISF personnel detected four (04) live rounds of .32 mm calibre from the hand baggage of a passenger later identified as Kapil Vaish, bound for San Francisco by United Airlines flight No.UA-868 (0430 hrs)," the CISF said in a statement.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: 54.53% Voter Turnout Recorded in Fifth Phase of Polling.

On enquiry, he could not produce any valid document.

Later, the passenger along with the seized live rounds was handed over to Delhi Police for further legal action in the matter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)