New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has detected high volume of foreign currency worth Rs 11.50 lakh at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, the force said on Saturday.

The paramilitary force said its personnel deployed at the Security Hold Area of IGI airport detected USD 15,000 and 1,050 Dirhams worth approximately Rs 11,50,000 from the hand baggage of a passenger on Friday at about 11.05 am during Pre-Embarkation Security Check.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Woman Attempts Suicide Along With Her Two Minor Daughters In Krishna District, 7-Year-Old Girl Dies.

The passenger was later identified as Md Riyasat (an Indian), said the CISF, adding he was to travel on a Dubai-bound Spice Jet flight No SG-705.

On enquiry, the force said, the passenger could not produce any valid reason to carry such a large amount of foreign currencies.

Also Read | Indian Youth Congress Files Police Complaint Against Kangana Ranaut for 'Seditious' Remarks on Social Media.

"Later, the passenger along with detected foreign currency was handed over to customs officials for further action in the matter," the CISF said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)