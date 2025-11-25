New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday honoured 19 of its personnel with the prestigious Director General's disc for displaying extraordinary courage and exceptional operational performance during Operation Sindoor, a high-risk security scenario that unfolded around the Uri Hydro Electric Power Projects (UHEP-I and II) in Jammu and Kashmir in May 2025.

The awards were presented at a ceremony held at CISF headquarters, where the force leadership acknowledged the personnel's pivotal role in safeguarding critical national infrastructure amid intense cross-border hostilities.

Operation Sindoor--conducted by the Indian Army on the intervening night of May 6-7 this year--targeted a terrorist hideout across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The retaliatory shelling by the Pakistan Army endangered vital installations and civilian habitations near the LoC, placing the NHPC-run Uri hydropower projects at significant risk.

Positioned barely eight to 10 kilometres from the Line of Control (LoC), CISF said, its units at the NHPC installations found themselves at the forefront of this sudden escalation.

Despite heavy enemy fire and severe risk to their own lives, the CISF said, its personnel demonstrated exemplary courage, composure and professionalism.

Under the leadership of Commandant Ravi Yadav, ably supported by Deputy Commandant Manohar Singh and Assistant Commandant Subash Kumar, the teams swiftly initiated protective measures to shield the installations and the surrounding townships.

The list includes CISF personnel from UHEP Uri-I and Uri-II recognised for their service, led by Commandant Ravi Yadav (UHEP Uri-I), with Manohar Singh and Subhash Kumar from UHEP Uri-II. The constabulary and supervisory ranks include Constables Sushil Vasant Kamble, Raziqe Ahmad Abdul Rafique, Wankhede Ravindra Gulab, and Tridev Chakma, all from UHEP Uri-I. Inspector Deepak Kumar Jha and Head Constable Gurjit Singh of are also part of the team, along with Constables Sohan Lal, Mufeed Ahmad, and Mahesh Kumar. Other personnel include Head Constables Manoj Kumar Sharma and Ram Lal from UHEP Uri-I. From UHEP Uri-II, Sub-Inspectors Anil Kumar and Deepak Kumar, along with Assistant Sub-Inspectors Rajeev Kumar and Sukhdev Singh are listed, along with Constable Sandenaboina Raju of UHEP Uri-II.

"They carried out real-time analysis of incoming shell trajectories, identified safe zones and organised the relocation of residents to bunker shelters," said the CISF-- one of the Central Armed Police Forces under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

As shells struck close to residential complexes, it says, the CISF personnel undertook door-to-door evacuation of civilians--including women, children, NHPC staff and their families--often amidst ongoing shelling. "Their prompt and fearless actions ensured the safe evacuation of around 250 civilians, preventing any loss of life."

Even as rounds landed dangerously close to the premises, the force added its personnel continued to reinforce "bunkers, maintain communication lines through POLNET and satellite systems, and provide emergency assistance."

During the most volatile phases of the exchange, the CISF troops neutralised hostile drones targeting the installations and secured armoury stockpiles by swiftly redistributing weapons to prevent potential destruction. "Throughout the crisis, the integrity of critical national assets remained intact due to their vigilance and preparedness."

At the event, CISF's newly inducted DG Praveer stated that the personnel "upheld the highest traditions of the force, displaying rare courage under fire and unwavering commitment to national security."

Commending their humanitarian efforts, he added that their conduct during Operation Sindoor stands as a shining example of the CISF motto--"Protection and Security."

As per the force, the local community and NHPC authorities have also expressed profound appreciation for the CISF's timely intervention, which ensured zero civilian casualties during the hostile action.

"The DG's Disc awarded to these 19 personnel symbolises the force's recognition of outstanding bravery and resolute duty. Their actions during Operation Sindoor will continue to inspire CISF personnel across the nation," added the force.

Raised on March 10, 1969, the CISF is primary responsible for providing security to critical industrial and infrastructure installations as well as strategic institutions like Delhi Metro, airports, iconic monuments like the Taj Mahal and the Red Fort, sensitive government buildings, atomic power plants, space establishments, defence production units, oil refineries and gas installations, ports and major shipyards, and power plants.

As of early 2025, the CISF's strength stood at about 1.88 lakh personnel, according to its official site. The Ministry of Home Affairs has recently sanctioned an increase in its ceiling to 2.20 lakh personnel. (ANI)

