New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) A CISF jawan allegedly ended his life at Delhi's IGI airport by shooting himself from his service rifle on Tuesday, officials said.

The constable-rank jawan has been identified as Jitendra Kumar.

The jawan shot himself using the service pistol inside a bathroom at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport around 3:45 pm, they said.

The police are investigating the incident even as senior Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials reached the spot.

