New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) CISF has set up a quality control unit to "enhance" the "operational efficiency" of its aviation security wing that provides a counter-terrorist cover to 68 civil airports of the country.

An spokesperson for the paramilitary force said on Saturday that the Internal Quality Control Unit (IQCU) will play a "crucial" role in establishing "world-class" security procedures and technology for the airports that are used by lakhs of domestic and international passengers every day.

The initiative is in compliance with the National Civil Aviation Security Quality Control Programme (NCASQCP) of 2024 issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and the Aircraft (Security) Rules of 2023, he said.

The BCAS, under the civil aviation ministry, frames security policies for the Indian civil aviation sector.

The new unit will bring about uniformity in civil aviation security procedures and training, recommend new technology available world over, allow internal audits of CISF security units and their protocols and identify "gaps" for improvement.

The unit will be part of CISF's Aviation Security Control Center (ASCC) -- located in the national capital -- which works as a centralised base for coordinating security at all 68 civil airports that are under the security ambit of the force.

The latest system will also cover the airports that come under Regional Connectivity Scheme (UDAAN), the spokesperson said.

"The IQCU will be led by a senior CISF officer and a team of certified aviation security instructors will run it," he said.

The about 1.80 lakh people-strong Central Industrial Security Force, under the Union home ministry, is the national civil aviation security force and it has deployed around 50,000 personnel to guard the 68 airports.

