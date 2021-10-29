New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Friday took over the security of the Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) based in Jammu and Kashmir's New Wanpoh area in Anantnag district.

The New Wanpoh located power plant is one of the most sensitive Power Grid installations established by PGCIL in the Union Territory of J-K.

It is situated on the Srinagar-Jammu highway (NH-44) in Qazigund tehsil of Anantnag district on the cusp of Kashmir valley at an altitude of 1663.27 meters from sea level.

Due to its location, PGCIL New Wanpoh is inherently vulnerable to threats from anti-nationals and militants.

The CISF will provide round-the-clock armed security cover to the PGCIL New Wanpoh, Anantnag.

The CISF unit deployed at the infrastructure is headed by the Deputy Commandant rank officer. With this induction, total units under the CISF security cover has risen to 353 as of date. (ANI)

