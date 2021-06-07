New Delhi [Indi], June 7 (ANI): A 31-year-old civil defence volunteer was arrested on Sunday from south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area for allegedly impersonating a Delhi Police sub-inspector and prosecuting people for violating COVID-19 norms.

The accused has been identified as Suneel Kumar, a resident of Sangam Vihar.

According to the Delhi Police, the arrest was made when he was checking people for COVID-19 violations and constable Amit reached the spot and checked his identity card.

"The accused Suneel Kumar was carrying a fake I-Card of Delhi Police. He was also carrying his Aadhar Card, Disaster Management Duty Pass and Civil Defence Card. He was using fake I-Card of Delhi Police and represented himself as an employee of Delhi Police," the police said.

An FIR has been registered against him at Tigri police station.

"After that accused person was arrested, fake I-Card, other documents and his uniform, worn at the time of the incident were taken into possession through seizure memo," the police added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

