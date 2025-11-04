Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and other apex court judges participated in a community 'langar' at the Supreme Court (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, along with other apex court judges, participated in a community 'langar' at the Supreme Court canteen on Tuesday to mark the celebration of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

CJI-designate Justice Surya Kant was also present during the occasion, which witnessed judges and staff coming together to observe the spiritual and communal aspects of the festival.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as 'Gurpurab', is the sacred birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh Guru. The festival is observed annually on the full moon day of the Kartik month, known as Kartik Purnima. Devotees celebrate the occasion with prayers, devotional singing, and community service.

Parkash Utsav, marking the Guru's birth, is also observed on this day, and celebrations continue across gurdwaras until late at night.

A jatha of 1,796 Sikh pilgrims from India will visit Pakistan to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji on November 5, paying their respects at various historic gurudwaras on the occasion of 'Parkash Purb'.

The pilgrims will enter Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah border. Expressing their happiness, several members of the jatha thanked the government for granting them permission to undertake the pilgrimage.

"We thank the government for giving permission to do darshan..." said one pilgrim, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to visit the sacred sites.

Harpreet Singh, another pilgrim, appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to allow the darshan, while also suggesting that the visa procedure should be simplified so that more devotees can participate in the pilgrimage.

"The 'jatha' is going to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. They are lucky to be visiting places associated with Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. This time, most visas were processed and granted. I thank the respective governments for giving the required permission," said Gadgaj.

Earlier, the Pakistan High Commission shared on Wednesday that it has issued over 2100 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India ahead of the birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak.

The Pak High Commission said on Wednesday in a post on X, "The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued over 2100 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in the Birth Celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji, to be held in Pakistan from 04-13 November 2025." (ANI)

