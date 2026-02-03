New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Congress on Tuesday demanded the complete details of the India-US trade deal, raising questions over several key aspects such as the opening of the agriculture sector, the reduction of tariffs to "zero" and a pause on the purchase of Russian oil, as claimed by US President Donald Trump.

In a post on X, Congress first questioned the manner of the deal announcement, then delved into the details shared by Donald Trump. The party said that reducing tariff and non-tariff barriers against the US to 'zero will "impact" India and also questioned how opening the agriculture sector would ensure the "security of farmers"

Also Read | S Jaishankar in US, To Meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio Today.

"Just like the ceasefire, the announcement of the trade deal was also made by US President Trump. It has been stated that the trade deal is being done 'on Modi's request'," Congress said.

"Trump says that India will move to reduce tariff and non-tariff barriers against the United States to 'zero'. It seems India has agreed to completely open our market for America. This will impact Indian industry, traders and farmers. There is talk of opening the agriculture sector for America in the statement as well. What exactly is the deal? How has the security and interests of our farmers been ensured?" they asked.

Also Read | Silver Rate Today, February 03, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

Congress further questioned the PM Modi government over their agreement to stop the purchase of discounted Russian oil, as claimed by Trump.

"It has also been said that Modi government will not buy oil from Russia, but will buy from America and Venezuela instead. Has the Modi government agreed to this condition? • In addition, there is talk of buying more goods from America. If that's the case, then what happened to 'Make in India'?" they asked.

"India has the right to know details of the trade deal. The Modi government must take the Parliament and the entire country into confidence and share all the details," Congress demanded.

This comes after US President Donald Trump, after a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, announced an India-US trade deal.

"It was an Honor to speak with Prime Minister Modi, of India, this morning. He is one of my greatest friends and, a Powerful and Respected Leader of his Country. We spoke about many things, including Trade, and ending the War with Russia and Ukraine. He agreed to stop buying Russian Oil, and to buy much more from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela. This will help END THE WAR in Ukraine, which is taking place right now, with thousands of people dying each and every week! Out of friendship and respect for Prime Minister Modi and, as per his request, effective immediately, we agreed to a Trade Deal between the United States and India, whereby the United States will charge a reduced Reciprocal Tariff, lowering it from 25% to 18%. They will likewise move forward to reduce their Tariffs and Non Tariff Barriers against the United States, to ZERO," Trump's post read.

Following Trump's post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on X, said it was wonderful to speak with his "dear friend President Trump" and expressed delight that "Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%".

Meanwhile, a White House official confirmed to ANI that Washington will also drop the additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports imposed due to New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil, noting that India has to "cease, not just reduce, Russian oil purchases."

When asked by ANI whether the tariffs on Indian imports would be lifted in exchange for reducing Russian oil purchases, the official said, "Yes, although the agreement is that India will cease, not just reduce, Russian oil purchases." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)