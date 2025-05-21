New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Chief Justice of India B R Gavai on Wednesday lauded Justice Abhay S Oka, who is set to superannuate on May 24, for his contribution to judiciary and described him as a "workaholic".

A farewell function for Justice Oka was organised by Supreme Court Advocate-On-Record Association (SCAORA) on Wednesday since the top court would be on summer break, rechristened "partial court working days", on his retirement day.

Addressing the event, the CJI recalled his bond with Justice Oka, saying they have been friends for 40 years, going to the same law college in Mumbai and starting practice at the same time.

"He is totally, totally a workaholic, dedicated to work. I won't say much because I have to speak tomorrow. All of you will be there tomorrow (at a ceremonial bench and farewell hosted by the SCBA)... So I wish him, I know that whatever he decides, he has decided to restrict himself to consultation after his retirement. I am sure that his retirement would not be a retirement, but the beginning of a new life," Justice Gavai said.

The CJI said Justice Oka's nature of work in Mumbai and Delhi would never allow him to be free and would always keep be occupied. "I wish him all the best on behalf of all my colleagues," he said.

Justice Oka, returned the adulation in his address, describing CJI Gavai as a "true democrat".

"You must remember that he is a true democrat and therefore the next day, after he assumed office, we had a full court meeting, and so many decisions were taken, including the decision of restoring the (practice of circulation of) letters. So he gave a gift immediately, the second day after his oath, and I am sure that many more gifts will follow," Justice Oka said.

He said, "The earlier Chief Justice has given a new direction to the Supreme Court, and I can assure you, because I know chief justice (CJI Gavai) so well that he is going to take forward that journey on the path of transparency."

Justice Oka further informed the audience that he does not agree with the tradition of the Supreme Court that the retiring judge will not hold the court on his last day and said he has sought permission from the CJI to sit in regular court on Thursday.

"I told the Chief Justice of India yesterday that I don't approve of one tradition which is followed in the Supreme Court, that retiring judges should not work on the last day.

"It will take some time for us to get rid of that tradition, but at least I have one satisfaction that on the last day, I'll be sitting in a regular bench and pronouncing some judgments," Justice Oka said.

The judge, who has authored several notable judgements on the right to life and liberty and on environmental protection, lauded the assistance of advocates-on-record in the top court and said that they were the backbone of the Supreme Court.

"One is that advocates-on-record are the backbone of the Supreme Court of India, and in one of the judicial orders I have said that the quality of justice delivered by the Supreme Court depends upon the quality of assistance which the judges get from the members of the bar and especially the advocates-on record," he said.

Justice Oka further said that though an extensive programme has been undertaken by SCAORA to train the lawyers, he requested CJI Gavai to allow young advocates to have training in the national judicial academy.

"Therefore I am very happy that every member of the bar has given me cooperation, more than 100 per cent cooperation, and that is why I could do some constructive work," Justice Oka said, as he concluded his speech amid applause from the lawyers and judges and apex court staff.

Among those present on the occasion were apex court judges, and SCAORA office bearers, including President advocate Vipin Nair who also spoke on the occasion.

