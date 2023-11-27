Bokaro (Jharkhand) [India], November 27 (ANI): A clash broke out between protestors and police at Chandankiyari in Jharkhand on Monday.

The protestors posed an agitation in front of the main gate of the ESL Steel limited with their demands.

A car of an official was also demolished by the protestors.

Suraj Kumar, Magistrate on duty said "We were sitting peacefully. Women were also doing their work. Suddenly, a woman threw a stone at a woman guard. Stones were thrown from both sides, and it escalated so much that it became difficult to control. We will take further steps as per the orders from above."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

