Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 10 (PTI) Tension prevailed at the Kerala University headquarters for several hours on Thursday after a violent clash broke out between activists of the Congress-backed Kerala Students Union (KSU) and the CPI(M)-affiliated Students Federation of India (SFI), following the Senate election results.

Police resorted to lathi charge to bring the situation under control, leaving several students injured.

Also Read | Gwalior: Upset Over Daughter's Elopement With Neighbour and Subsequent Marriage, Man Shoots Himself Dead in Madhya Pradesh.

The violence spilled onto nearby roads in Palayam, causing traffic disruptions. Stone-throwing was reported both inside and outside the campus, as shown in visuals aired by TV channels.

The clash began after SFI won six of the seven general seats, while KSU secured the vice-chairperson post in the university union.

Also Read | Tahawwur Rana, 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Mastermind, Successfully Extradited to India From US; NIA Releases His First Picture in Custody.

According to sources, the violence erupted during the vote-counting process and later escalated towards the MLA Hostel area, with both groups engaging in stone-pelting.

Protesters also blocked the road in front of the University. Both SFI and KSU have blamed each other for the violence.

While KSU claimed SFI activists turned violent after losing key Senate and student council posts, SFI alleged that KSU workers provoked the clash by throwing stones from outside the campus.

Despite the election being held under tight police security, both groups accused the police of acting in a biased manner.

KSU alleged that police, along with SFI, carried out a lathi charge on its activists.

SFI, on the other hand, claimed that one of its protesters, Dhanesh, sustained a head injury after being hit with a police helmet.

Currently, SFI is protesting inside the campus, while KSU is staging a protest outside.

Vote counting is still underway under heavy police deployment.

KSU state president Aloysius Xavier alleged that SFI instigated the violence in an undemocratic manner to sabotage the polls—especially after KSU contested all seats for the first time in 20 years and won four, including Senate positions.

Meanwhile, SFI leader Shivaprasad accused KSU and Youth Congress members of throwing stones from outside.

He also alleged that police later lathi charged SFI activists on campus.

The Cantonment police said a large contingent of personnel had been deployed in the area to maintain order.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)