Idukki (Kerala), Jul 18 (PTI) A Class 12 student's use of pepper spray, aimed at the parents of a girl who had questioned his friendship with her, misfired and affected his classmates, including four girls, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Friday morning at a waiting shed outside a Government Higher Secondary School under the Rajakkad police station limits.

The students who felt discomfort after the boy used the pepper spray were taken to hospital along with the girl's parents, who also claimed he had attacked them, police said.

All of them were discharged later in the evening, they said.

His classmates, including two boys who supported his friendship with the girl, did not file any complaint against him.

The boy claimed he used pepper spray after the girl's parents attacked him.

A case has been registered against the girl's parents for allegedly assaulting him, and the boy's action has been reported to the Juvenile Justice Board as he is a 17-year-old.

Police said the girl's parents were waiting for the boy, who arrived by bus to go to school at around 9.15 am.

After he got off the bus, they questioned and allegedly beat him over his continued friendship with their daughter, which led to the pepper spray incident, they added.

