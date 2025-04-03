Baripada (Odisha), Apr 3 (PTI) A class 6 student was allegedly assaulted by seniors in the school hostel in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at Basipitha SSD High School, a government educational institution, in the Khunta area of the district in February. However, the matter came to light when Manoranjan Behera of Bhugudakata village lodged a complaint at Khunta police station stating that his son got injuries in the attack by senior students.

"The senior students of Class 9 tortured my son as he witnessed them taking alcohol. They assaulted him with iron rod, and cut his hand by blade for which he received bleeding injuries," the father stated in his police complaint.

The seniors also threatened his son not to disclose the matter to anyone, otherwise, they will kill him, Khunta police station inspector-in-charge Panchanan Mohanty, said quoting the FIR.

When the victim's father contacted the headmaster, he was told that the school had warned the senior students who were involved in the incident.

Mohanty said that a case has been registered against the senior students.

