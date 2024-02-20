New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): A student of class X of Army Public School, Shankar Vihar in New Delhi died by suicide on Tuesday, said police.

The 16-year-old student named Dheeraj was found hanging by a dupatta inside his residence at Vasant Vihar. However, no suicide note has been recovered from the spot, added police.

The deceased's father Sunil Kumar is a head constable in the Indian Army and his mother is a housewife.

The body was handed over to the parents and a postmortem was conducted.

Facts regarding the admit card were being verified. No complaint has been submitted by parents or anyone else in the matter as of now.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)

