Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 9 (ANI): An incident of cloudburst was reported in the Sharod Nala area of Kullu in Himachal Pradesh on Friday as per the information received from the Central Water Commission, Mohal.

According to the information received from Hemraj (N.T Jari), Fire Station Jari, Assistant Engineer, Public Works Department Manikaran, and DPCR Kullu, the water level in Barogi Nala, adjoining Sharod Nala, has risen due to rainfall.

No reports of any loss of life have been received so far. The situation is currently normal as per the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Kullu. (ANI)

