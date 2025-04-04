Lucknow, Apr 4 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday inaugurated the Anant Nagar Housing Scheme under the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), calling it a major step towards providing world-class residential facilities in the city.

The CM emphasised that the state government's priority is to ensure that people get better housing options and improved ease of living. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership over the past 10 years for significant advancements in this direction.

"Bringing modern technology into the housing sector, ensuring affordability, and delivering projects ahead of schedule is the need of the hour. The Lucknow Development Authority has taken steps in this direction," Adityanath said.

The 800-acre Anant Nagar project, developed with an investment of nearly Rs 7,000 crore, is strategically located near the international airport, expressway, and Lucknow Ring Road. Designed as an integrated township, the scheme will include reserved spaces for educational institutions, high-rise residential buildings, and affordable housing plots.

"In today's world, high-rise buildings that used to take 5-?10 years to construct can now be completed in just a few months using advanced technology. Our goal is to ensure that this project also incorporates modern techniques, providing affordable and high-quality housing with a green and spiritual environment," Adityanath added.

The project is set to accommodate 1.5 lakh people, with provisions for 10,000 flats and seven plotted sectors. Additionally, 5,000 housing units in the EWS (economically weaker sections) and LIG (lower income group) categories will cater to over 25,000 people. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), 3,000 homes will be made available.

A 130-acre park and an EduTech City are also planned as part of the township, ensuring that residents have access to primary to higher education, technical, and medical institutes within the vicinity.

CM Adityanath stressed that no mediator or broker should be involved in the allocation of plots and housing under this scheme. The Lucknow Development Authority will oversee the transparent implementation of the project.

He further said that such large-scale housing projects play a crucial role in strengthening Uttar Pradesh's economy and align with the government's vision of making the state a USD one trillion economy.

"These initiatives will transform people's lives, providing them with better housing and a more comfortable lifestyle. This scheme, despite coming after a long gap, is expected to be highly popular, and officials have been instructed to ensure its smooth implementation," he added.

