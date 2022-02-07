New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting with all MPs from the State in the national capital.

The meeting was also attended by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. Union Ministers A Narayanaswamy, Bhagwanth Khuba and Rajeev Chandrasekhar were also present at the meeting.

"Central projects related to irrigation, railways, urban development and ports and highways came up for discussion at the meeting with MPs of the State. We had cordial discussions on issues to be raised at the Centre. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman assured of all measures to implement all the projects announced in the Union Budget. She has also assured all the grants for the state under the 15th Finance Commission." Chief Minister Bommai said after the meeting.

"During the meeting with the Finance Minister, we also discussed the Rs 1 lakh crore capital grant in the form of interest-free on a 50-year term. The share of Karnataka is estimated to be around Rs 3,800 crore to Rs 4,000 crore in the capital grant," Bommai added. (ANI)

