Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 28 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday emphasised the importance of safeguarding India's cultural legacy, describing it as a "treasure trove of knowledge and virtue" that must be preserved for future generations, an official statement said.

Speaking at the prize distribution ceremony of the Gujarat Cultural Elocution Competition, jointly organised by the State Education Department and the Save Culture, Save India Foundation, Patel lauded the initiative for promoting cultural awareness among youth.

The Chief Minister emphasised that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Viksit Bharat @ 2047 vision, youth power plays a pivotal role. Expressing confidence in the younger generation, he stated that by embracing strong values, Gujarat's youth would spearhead the creation of Viksit Gujarat, paving the way for a Viksit Bharat. He further added that young people often face temptations and distractions, but they must stay away from addictions and other vices to move forward in life.

Discussing the themes of the competition--'Nation Building through Character Building,' 'The Country's Future - Turning Towards Values by Avoiding Distortions,' and 'Honor, Dignity, and Decency: The Foundation of Indian Culture'--the Chief Minister remarked that these topics are highly relevant in today's times and align with contemporary needs, the statement said.

The Chief Minister further stated that when youth possess passion and determination, language barriers cease to be an obstacle. He encouraged young people to come together, engage in meaningful discussions, and actively contribute to fostering values and positive initiatives.

On this occasion, Minister of State for Education Praful Pansheriya addressed the youth as the driving force of the nation's future. He emphasized that young people must channel their energy toward the country's progress and prosperity. Highlighting the significance of youth power as the nation's inspiration, he stressed their crucial role in nation-building through character development. He urged them to safeguard society from negative influences and lead it toward cultural values, the statement added.

Emphasizing the need for collective efforts to eliminate harmful practices, he encouraged young individuals to embrace values and principles that shape the society they aspire to create. He also advised them to steer clear of addictions, corruption, and temptations, reinforcing their commitment to national service. This competition served as a distinctive platform for students from government, grant-in-aid, and self-financed colleges across the state.

Minister of State for Education Praful Pansheriya hailed the event as a commendable initiative aimed at inspiring the younger generation to embrace and uphold the timeless values of Indian culture.

At the outset of the event, Uday Mahurkar, founder of Save Culture, Save India Foundation, elaborated on the vision behind this initiative, from its inception to its broader impact. He emphasized the need to counter forces attempting to undermine Indian culture in the digital age and underscored the importance of preserving its rich heritage.

Describing the program as a grand yagna (sacrificial offering) dedicated to cultural preservation, he highlighted the participation of approximately 15,000 youth from 750 colleges across the state.

Expressing confidence in the next generation, he envisioned these young speakers as the future cultural warriors who would safeguard and promote India's timeless traditions.

At the zonal level of the competition, students from various colleges secured first, second, and third positions across 11 categories. A total of 33 students participated in the state-level competition, where the first-place winner received a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, the second-place winner received Rs 71,000, and the third-place winner received Rs 51,000, along with trophies, presented by the Chief Minister. (ANI)

