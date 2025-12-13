Gandhinagar/Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 13 (ANI): The state's largest and first state-of-the-art elevated market yard, newly constructed by the Agricultural Produce Market Committee( APMC) Surat and designed to facilitate the movement of heavy vehicles on the first floor, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Simultaneously, as part of the modernization and expansion of the Surat APMC Market, the Chief Minister also inaugurated a free primary healthcare centre and a seed distribution centre for farmers, traders, and workers visiting this ultra-modern elevated market yard.

Appreciating the APMC for developing an elevated structure that ensures the smooth movement of heavy vehicles and large trucks, with well-planned entry and exit arrangements to prevent congestion for years to come, the Chief Minister said that Surat APMC, which began in 1951 with an income of just Rs 15,000, has today become a symbol of cooperative strength.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, farmers' welfare is being advanced through the effective use of infrastructure and technology. Guided by the mantra of 'Sahakar thi Samruddhi', the establishment of a dedicated Ministry of Cooperation has strengthened the cooperative sector and enabled focused efforts to enhance the income and living standards of farmers and animal husbandry farmers.

The Chief Minister praised the fully computerised and transparent system, including RTGS-based online payments, and noted that these facilities are attracting farmers from states such as Maharashtra, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan to sell their produce here.

He noted that with a daily footfall of 12,000 to 15,000 people, this market yard has ranked first in Gujarat in terms of income for the past two years and is making a significant contribution to strengthening the state's economy. He said that under the PM's guidance and the mantra of 'Sahakar thi Samruddhi', the State Government is rapidly promoting value addition in agriculture by developing agro and fruit processing chains and special agri-export zones for mango, chikoo, vegetables, garlic, and other produce.

Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the use of technology and artificial intelligence is increasing production, sustainability, and market access in agriculture. CM said that through AI-based services such as Kisan e-Mitra, farmers are receiving easy information about various schemes. He highlighted that following the recent unseasonal rains, the substantial agricultural assistance package of Rs 10,000 crore announced by the State Government has proved extremely helpful for farmers in recovering from the calamity.

Referring to nearly 28 Yojana-Abhiyan including PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, PM Kisan Maandhan, Per Drop More Crop, National Bamboo Mission, and Namo Drone Didi, the Chief Minister said these initiatives have given a new direction to agriculture and farmer development. He added that the State Government is promoting natural farming to address climate change, benefiting soil, the environment, and human health, while increasing farmers' income and creating new employment opportunities. He called upon everyone to move forward from Viksit Gujarat to Viksit Bharat with the resolve of Swadeshi and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

On this occasion, Agriculture and Cooperation Minister Jitubhai Vaghani said that the State Government and the cooperative sector are continuously working to provide farmers with modern facilities, strong infrastructure, and better income opportunities. He said Surat APMC Market is a clear example of this and congratulated the office bearers for developing farmer-centric and modern systems.

Stating that Surat APMC Market Yard is the highest revenue-generating yard in the state and a strong example of cooperative strength, he said the income belongs to the entire cooperative system and farmers, not to any single individual or institution. Recalling past difficulties during the tenure of previous governments, he noted that earlier market yards lacked proper infrastructure, causing hardships to farmers, but under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, market yards have been transformed with transparent and modern systems ensuring convenience, safety, and fair returns for farmers.

Delivering the welcome address, MLA and Chairman of Surat APMC, Sandip Desai, said that farmers and horticulturists from 15 states come to Surat APMC to sell fruits, vegetables, and other produce.

He said the ultra-modern elevated market yard has a 100-foot-wide ramp that allows tempos and trucks to directly reach the first-floor shops, saving time, easing traffic, and enabling direct unloading at traders' shops. He added that the Central Government has provided a Rs 19 crore subsidy for the project. The market includes 108 high-tech shops on the first floor with spacious storerooms, a two-way ramp for vehicles, goods and passenger lifts, RCC roads, parking area on first floor for 200 cars and 4,000 two-wheelers, a free primary healthcare centre, and a seed distribution centre. These facilities have been created for the benefit of farmers and vendors.

The event was attended by Finance Minister Kanu Desai, Tribal Development Minister Naresh Patel, MPs Mukesh Dalal, Prabhu Vasava, District Panchayat President Bhavini Patel, Former Union Minister Darshana Jardosh, MLAs Kunvarji Halpati, Ganpatsinh Vasava, Mohanbhai Dhodia, Ishwarbhai Parmar, Vinod Moradiya, Arvind Rana, Kantibhai Balar, Manu Patel, APMC Vice Chairman Harshad Patel, Surat Cooperative Union President Bhikha Patel, Cooperative leader Raman Jani, APMC Directors, District BJP President Bharat Rathod, leaders, and farmers were present. (ANI)

