Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], November 8 (ANI): Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Kongkal Sangma, at the launch event of the 'Water Smart Kids Meghalaya' campaign, said on Wednesday that the state receives 63 billion cubic litres of water annually through rainfall, which is very high, however, the state is able to retain only 1 billion cubic litres of water.

The Meghalaya Water Smart Kid campaign is an initiative under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) to create awareness about water conservation amongst children.

"Meghalaya is one of the wettest places on earth. We receive about 63 billion cubic litres of water annually, of which 31 billion cubic litres flow to Bangladesh and 31 billion cubic litres flow to Assam," said Sangma.

He said that to address the issue of water conservation and sustainability, the State Government has taken various interventions, which are supported by externally aided projects (EAPs) and the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India.The Meghalaya CM further informed that 1000 water reservoirs are being constructed across the State, so as to harness the water and increase the groundwater table through different soil rejuvenation projects.

"We are making concerted efforts to harness water as it is imperative to ensure sustainability and rejuvenation of our water sources", he said.He also informed that the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department has received huge funding under JJM and EAPs, which is close to around 8000 crore.

"We have a challenge ahead of us but our officials have been working tirelessly to achieve the targets in ensuring that water is made available to every household in the State", said Sangma. He informed that under JJM, the State has been awarded as "best performer" by the Ministry of Jal Shakti with additional incentives sanctioned.

He further said that the state has completed over 4 lakh household fixed water connections and by March 2024, the target of 6 lakh will be completed."In 2019, media and other stakeholders ridiculed the Government for poor coverage under JJM, however, we took it as a challenge and ensured that we managed to increase the household connections from 45,000 to 4 lakh plus", he said, while informing on challenges associated with terrain for laying of pipe connection, to identifying water sources and creation of reservoirs.

The Chief Minister and Public Health Engineering (PHE) minister, Marcuise Marak, handed over the awards to Water Guardians for inspiring efforts in the conservation of water bodies.

The awards were given to Lumshyiap Village and Water Sanitation Community of Ri Bhoi District, Darechikgre Village and Water Sanitation Community of West Garo Hills District and Dura Kantragre Village and Water Sanitation Community of West Garo Hills District. (ANI)

