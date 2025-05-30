Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 30 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday attended the 'Ek Samvad: Veer Sainik Ke Saath' program on the success of Operation Sindoor at Doon Sainik Institute in Garhi Cantt, in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

While speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that a centre will be set up in the state to train retired soldiers. The Sainik Welfare Department will take action on this.

CM Dhami further added that the unique example of bravery, sacrifice and unwavering dedication set by our soldiers in Operation Sindoor will continue to inspire generations to come.

The Chief Minister said that due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong leadership and clear policy, this decisive action against terrorism was successful.

"Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, along with boosting the morale of our soldiers, the army is being equipped with state-of-the-art technology and weapons. India is becoming self-reliant in the defence sector," he remarked.

The Chief Minister said that the tough decisions taken under the leadership of the Prime Minister are breaking the backbone of the enemies of the country. Taking an immediate decision after the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indus Water Treaty was cancelled. All trade routes with Pakistan have been closed, because trade and terror cannot go together.

The Chief Minister said that many important decisions are also being taken in the interest of the soldiers under the leadership of the Prime Minister.

The One Rank-One Pension, construction of the National War Memorial, increase in defence budget, and infrastructure in border areas have been strengthened.

He said that the state government is committed to the welfare of soldiers and their families. The ex-gratia amount given to the dependents of the fallen soldiers has been increased from Rs. 10 lakhs to Rs. 50 lakhs.

The lump sum and annuity amount given to soldiers decorated with all gallantry awards from Param Vir Chakra to Mention in Dispatch has also been increased. It has also been decided to accommodate one member of the fallen soldier's family in a government job in the state and the period for applying for this has been increased from 2 years to 5 years.

Free travel in government buses has been arranged for gallantry award-winning soldiers and ex-servicemen in the state.

Serving and ex-servicemen are also being provided with a 25 per cent discount in stamp duty on the purchase of permanent property worth Rs 25 lakh. In memory of the state's fallen soldiers, a grand military shrine is being constructed in Guniyal village of Dehradun. (ANI)

