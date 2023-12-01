Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 1 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while participating virtually in the foundation day and golden jubilee program of Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal Vishwavidyalaya in Srinagar, said that the university has been discharging its responsibilities well for 50 years, as a result of which it was recognized as a Central University in 2009.

Remembering the late Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna, he said that this university is the result of his evolutionary thinking. "The University has been operating for the last five decades. Efforts are being made to realize Bahuguna ji's dream of development," CM Dhami said.

CM Dhami said "This university is establishing new dimensions every day in the field of education and research. The various records achieved by the University are the result of the efficient leadership of the University and the tireless hard work of the academic and non-academic staff of the University. Through training, the teachers of the university are also making people skilled and aware in the fields of agriculture, coarse grain production, environment, economy, culture and local language."

He said that the academic efforts of the University are extremely special in some respects. With its tireless efforts, this university is running a research extension center in Tunganath, situated at an altitude of about 13 thousand feet, under which research is done on many medicinal and aromatic plants of rare species of high Himalayas.

"Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University, with its special efforts, has established an archaeological museum with the aim of collecting, preserving and displaying the heritage of this region to the general public, this is a highly commendable work. Today, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the whole world is not only getting acquainted with our power and knowledge tradition but is also ready to follow us in every field."

He emphasized that the Uttarakhand government is continuously working to realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of "Ek Bharat - Shrestha Bharat".

"Construction of Science City in Dehradun, construction of the country's first Astro Park in Haldwani, construction of Science Center in Almora are some specific examples of this. With the inspiration of the Prime Minister, the state government is also taking many important decisions towards the all-round development of the state," he added. (ANI)

