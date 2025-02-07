Pauri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) [India], February 7 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Pauri on Friday to pay tribute to former two-time MLA and Lok Sabha MP, the late Chandra Mohan Negi, by garlanding his memorial.

The Chief Minister said, "Chandra Mohan ji's contribution has been incomparable in the field of political and social welfare. The work done by him for the upliftment of every section of the society and the overall development of the region is unforgettable."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi-Led Union Cabinet Approves INR 8,800 Crore Outlay To Extend 'Skill India Programme' Till 2026.

Later in the day, CM Dhami warmly welcomed his Uttar Pradesh counterpart, Yogi Adityanath, upon his arrival in Pauri Garhwal.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), CM Dhami said, "Hearty welcome and felicitation was given to Honorable Shri @myogiadityanath Ji, Chief Minister of neighbouring state Uttar Pradesh, endowed with rich cultural heritage and religious sites, on his arrival to the holy land of heroes, Pauri Garhwal (Uttarakhand)."

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Election Commission Releases Constituency-Wise Voting Data for Polls.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Char Dham Tirtha Purohit Mahapanchayat and priests of all four Dhams met CM Dhami at the Chief Minister's residence on Friday.

On this occasion, the priests from the four Dhams expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister by chanting mantras for promoting the winter yatra. The Chief Minister also took suggestions from all the priests to make the Char Dham Yatra even better.

While congratulating all the priests, the Chief Minister said that the state government is working to make the Char Dham Yatra more successful and better by becoming an ally of the priests.

The Chief Minister said that the state government will complete all the preparations even before the doors of the four Dhams open. He said that the state government is promoting the winter Char Dham Yatra along with the four Dhams, for which continuous work is being done. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)