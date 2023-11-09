Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 9 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid floral tributes to the martyrs of the Uttarakhand state movement at the Martyr Memorial on the occasion of State Foundation Day in Dehradun on Thursday.

"On the occasion of the 24th foundation day of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, a place of bravery, natural beauty, rich cultural heritage and sacred spirituality, paid tribute to the martyrs of the Uttarakhand state movement at the Shaheed Sthal, Dehradun," Dhami said in a post on X.

Uttarakhand marks its 23rd anniversary on November 9. On this day in 2000, Uttarakhand was carved out as the 27th state of Uttar Pradesh. To commemorate this occasion, a series of events are being organised across the state.

The main event is being held at the police line in Dehradun, marked by the presence of President Draupadi Murmu. This is the first instance in 23 years that the President will be a part of Uttarakhand's Foundation Day celebrations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to the people of Uttarakhand on the state's Foundation Day .

Taking to X, Prime Minister Modi said that Devbhoomi Uttarakhand has made an invaluable contribution to the richness of Indian culture and tradition.

"Devbhoomi, Uttarakhand, has made an invaluable contribution to the enrichment of Indian culture and tradition. All my family members in this state, which is famous for its natural tourism, are extremely hardworking as well as very brave. I wish them all the best on the occasion of the state's foundation day today," the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also shared greetings on 'X' and wished prosperity for Uttarakhand.

"Hearty greetings to all the people of the state on the foundation day of Uttarakhand, the sacred land of natural beauty and spirituality. Under the guidance of PM Modi, the government of Pushkar Dhami is setting new records in the progress of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand and the welfare of the people. I wish for the continued prosperity of the state," Shah posted on 'X' in Hindi.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also greeted people and said, "The unique natural wealth and scenic beauty of Uttarakhand is famous all over the world. This state, situated in the lap of the Himalayas and its civilization make India even more beautiful."

"On Uttarakhand Foundation Day, it is our wish that every person of the state becomes a participant in the development of India and remains happy," Kharge said.

Rahul Gandhi said, "Blessed with natural beauty and amazing civilization, Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is an integral part of the diversity of India. Hearty greetings to all the people of Uttarakhand on Foundation Day." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)