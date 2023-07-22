Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 21 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday reviewed the progress of relief and rescue works in Damkothi in Haridwar district in connection with waterlogging in the area.

He asked the higher officials to keep an eye on the situation continuously.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Youth Gunned Down After Dinner Party in Khagaria District, Probe Underway.

“Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has made several important announcements after reviewing the situation of waterlogging in Haridwar,” according to a release by the CM’s office here.

The Chief Minister announced that all the areas in the Haridwar district that have been waterlogged or flooded due to heavy rains in the past will be declared disaster areas.

Also Read | Air France Passenger Attempts To Open Emergency Door on Paris-Bengaluru Flight, Arrested.

The CM added "Recovery of electricity, water, and other government dues and loans will be postponed for the next three months in the disaster-affected areas."

Distribution of the relief amount will be ensured immediately, as per standard, by conducting a comprehensive survey in the disaster-affected areas, said the CM.

“In the future, work will be done on a flood management plan to prevent the recurrence of this type of disaster. In which work is being done by preparing a comprehensive plan for drainage and the construction of small culverts as per requirements,” the release added.

The CM further assured that, "In order to reduce the risk of floods in the future, steps will be taken to get the rivers channelled. According to need, permanent flood relief centres will be constructed in disaster-affected areas." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)