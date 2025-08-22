Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 22 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday spoke over the phone with the family of Jitendra Kumar, a resident of the Pauri Kotwali area who allegedly died by suicide, after reportedly posting a video on social media accusing certain individuals of duping him of money, as per an official release.

Following the incident, Uttarakhand Police took swift action and arrested several individuals, including the main accused, Himanshu Chamoli.

District Magistrate of Pauri, Swati Bhadoria, along with the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), also met the bereaved family and briefed them on the progress of the investigation.

Chief Minister Dhami assured the family of a fair and thorough probe and said strict legal action would be taken against those found guilty under the relevant sections of law.

He also directed the police to expedite the investigation and ensure that justice is delivered at the earliest.

Meanwhile, on August 20, CM Dhami also spoke to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini regarding the recent murder of Uttarakhand youth Sahil Bisht in Ambala.

Dhami requested the immediate arrest of the culprits and ensured strict punishment.

On this, Nayab Singh Saini assured that the criminals will not be spared at any cost, and clear instructions have been given to the police to take immediate action. He said that the Haryana government will take every possible step in this entire matter.

Expressing deep condolences to the victim's family, Chief Minister Dhami said that the Uttarakhand government is with them in this fight for justice and all possible assistance will be provided to the family.

On August 13, Sahil Bisht, a 30-year-old resident of Tisriyada village panchayat in Patti Basar, Balganga Tehsil of Bhilangana block, was brutally murdered in Ambala, reportedly during a robbery.

On Tuesday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami presented the supplementary budget in the Assembly session held at Bhararisain (Gairsain).

Speaking of the supplementary budget, the Chief Minister said that the supplementary budget of Rs 5,315 crore had been prepared by imbibing the mantra of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas'. (ANI)

