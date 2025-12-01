Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his 'Mann Ki Baat' address on Sunday, expressed deep affection for Uttarakhand and highlighted the state's immense potential in winter tourism, adventure sports and wedding destinations, according to the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Appealing to people across the country, the Prime Minister urged citizens to explore the Himalayan valleys during the winter season and experience the region's unique natural beauty. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami thanked PM Modi for the mention and said that the Prime Minister continues to serve as the biggest brand ambassador of Uttarakhand tourism.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana November 2025 Installment Date: When Will Women Beneficiaries in Maharashtra Get 17th Kist of INR 1,500? Check Latest Update.

According to the Uttarakhand CMO, in the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, PM Modi dedicated nearly two and a half minutes specifically to Uttarakhand. He highlighted that winter tourism in the state is attracting a significant number of visitors. Popular winter destinations such as Auli, Munsiyari, Dayara, and Chopta are seeing increased interest during the winter months.

PM Modi also mentioned that just a few weeks ago, Uttarakhand hosted its first high-altitude ultra-run marathon at an elevation of 14,500 feet near Adi Kailash in Pithoragarh. More than 750 athletes from 18 states participated. The 60-km Adi Kailash Parikrama Run began at 5 a.m. in freezing cold, yet the participants' enthusiasm was remarkable. PM Modi noted that three years ago, only 2,000 people visited Adi Kailash annually, but the number has now increased to 30,000.

Also Read | Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, December 1, 2025: ICICI Bank, Neuland Laboratories and Waaree Energies Ltd Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Monday.

Praising Uttarakhand's winter tourism, the Prime Minister said that the state is also set to host the Uttarakhand Winter Games in the coming weeks, generating excitement among athletes, adventure enthusiasts, and sports lovers across the country.

He highlighted the state's rapidly expanding tourism infrastructure, adding that Uttarakhand has focused extensively on improving connectivity and facilities to boost winter tourism.

In line with this, the state government has also introduced a new homestay policy. Branding Uttarakhand as a wedding destination, PM Modi remarked that the golden winter sunshine and the mist-laden mountains are making the state increasingly popular for destination weddings, especially along the banks of the Ganga, where such celebrations have increased significantly. He appealed to people nationwide to consider the Himalayan valleys as a travel option during the winter season, saying that their experiences there will stay with them for a lifetime.

According to the Uttarakhand CMO, Prime Minister Modi's visit to Uttarakhand gives a fresh boost to tourism. He has previously visited Kedarnath, Badrinath, Adi Kailash, and Jageshwar Dham, after which the number of pilgrims at these sacred sites has grown manifold. Last year, he launched the state's winter tourism season from Mukhba village in Uttarkashi, which has led to a surge in tourism activity across the Harsil Valley and created new livelihood opportunities for local residents.

As per the CMO, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has been making dedicated efforts to promote winter tourism in the state. Since last year, the government has also been organising winter pilgrimages and actively promoting Uttarakhand as a wedding destination. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi commending these efforts, the Dhami government's initiatives have, in a way, received a positive endorsement.

Chief Minister Dhami said that the people of Uttarakhand are grateful to PM Modi for highlighting the state's potential and sustainable development on the global stage. He added that the state government is committed to advancing Uttarakhand as a hub of natural, spiritual, and adventure tourism in alignment with the Prime Minister's vision. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)