Jaipur, November 3: Even as Enforcement Directorate raids continued in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday questioned the intent of ED and said that ED is only paying attention in going to politicians' houses. "The way ED is behaving in the whole country; I believe it's not in their own interest. These are premiere agencies. Now ED is only coming for opposition political parties. ES is only paying attention in going to politicians' houses" said Ashok Gehlot.

"In such a big country, are there no income offences happening? They are not paying attention to that. Their credibility is reducing; we don't want that. We want these agencies to be strong... This should be a matter of concern, " he added. Meanwhile, Congress Party spokesperson Pawan Khera said that the country's biggest investigation agency raids only members of opposition parties. "More than 95 per cent of ED cases are against opposition leaders. ED never visits leaders like Ajit Pawar, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Kuldeep Bishnoi, and Narayan Rane," said Pawan Khera. Rajasthan Jal Jeevan Mission Scam: ED Raids 25 Locations in State, Including Premises of an IAS Officer in Jaipur (Watch Video)

Pawan Khera alleged that ED is working as a tool kit for Prime Minister Modi. Pawan Khera also spoke about the arrest of two ED office bearers on Thursday at Jaipur. "In Rajasthan, two ED officers were caught taking money. They were caught taking Rs 15 lakh. Anti-Corruption Bureau has caught ED officers taking money. If the rate list of a small officer of ED is Rs 15 lakh, then what will be the rate list of senior officers of ED, it is worth wondering" said the Congress spokesperson. ED Action in Rajasthan: BJP Doesn't Want People to Get Benefits of Congress Guarantees, Says Ashok Gehlot After ED Summons His Son Vaibhav Gehlot and Raids Govind Singh Dotasra

#WATCH | Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot says, "The way ED is behaving in the whole country, I believe it's not in their own interest. These are premiere agencies... Now ED is only coming for political parties... In such a big country, are there no income offences happening? They are…

On Thursday, the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had arrested an Enforcement Officer (EO) of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and his associate in Jaipur for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 15 lakh. The EO, Naval Kishore Meena, and his associate, Babulal Meena, were arrested red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while allegedly seeking a bribe from a complainant.

