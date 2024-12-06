New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal at his official residence here and extended an invitation to the Union Minister to attend the Advantage Assam Summit 2.0 in Guwahati in February next year.

CM Sarma also discussed with Sonowal about the ongoing efforts related to Assam.

Later taking to X, the Chief Minister wrote, "I began the last day of my productive Delhi visit by calling upon Hon'ble Union Minister @sarbanandsonwal dangoriya. I have had the pleasure to invite him to #AdvantageAssam 2025 and also used the opportunity to discuss ongoing efforts related to Assam."

Following the visit of the Chief Minister, Union Minister Sonowal also wrote on X, "Delightful morning conversation with Hon'ble Assam CM Shri @himantabiswa at my official residence in New Delhi. We had a good discussion on the upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 to be held in Guwahati early next year and various development aspects."

Earlier, the Chief Minister met Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman at Parliament House and extended an invitation to the Advantage Assam Summit 2.0. The Union Minister accepted the invitation to grace the momentous occasion.

"Had the privilege to call upon Hon'ble Union Finance Minister Smt @nsitharaman ji in New Delhi today. I am extremely grateful to her for graciously accepting our invitation to be part of #AdvantageAssam 2025," wrote the Chief Minister on X.

Later, the Chief Minister attended the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

The six-day visit of the Chief Minister to the national capital in which he held a series of meetings with the Prime Minister and Central Ministers proved to be a productive one with positive outcomes. In between, the Chief Minister also attended the swearing-in of the new dispensation in Mumbai. (ANI)

