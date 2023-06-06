New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) Education minister Atishi on Tuesday announced that the east Delhi campus of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) will be inaugurated on June 8 by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Addressing a press conference, she said Kejriwal has worked to transform the trans-Yamuna area into an education hub.

"After the Kejriwal government came to power, the campuses of Delhi Technological University and NSUT were opened in the trans-Yamuna region which is considered an underdeveloped area. Now, the east Delhi campus of GGSIPU will be inaugurated on June 8 by the chief minister," she said.

The minister said the campus is spread over 19 acre and has been built at a cost of Rs 388 crore.

She said former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was involved in every stage of the project.

"I want to congratulate the people of east Delhi. They are going to get a gift from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Sisodia. Students from the east Delhi area will get 21st century employment opportunities with the opening of the campus," she added.

Like other state-run universities, this campus will also have 85 per cent of its seats reserved for students from Delhi.

