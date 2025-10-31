Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], October 30 (ANI): Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday inaugurated the two-day Arunachal Pradesh Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet (RBSM) 2025 in Itanagar, organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in collaboration with the Trade and Commerce department, Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

The two-day event brings together producers, exporters, investors, and buyers from across India and abroad to explore trade and investment opportunities in the state.

In his inaugural address, the Chief Minister lauded the ICC, into its 100th year since inception, for partnering with the State Government in promoting Arunachal Pradesh as a new hub of organic, natural, and value-driven products.

"This meet is not just a trade event; it is a platform of possibilities connecting our farmers, artisans, and entrepreneurs with domestic and global markets," CM Khandu said.

Highlighting the immense potential of the state, Khandu noted that Arunachal Pradesh is endowed with rich natural resources, unique agro-climatic conditions, and a strong tradition of craftsmanship.

"From kiwi and mandarin oranges to large cardamom, ginger, and pineapple, the state can emerge as a key contributor to India's export basket," Pema Khandu said.

The Chief Minister underlined the government's vision to transform Arunachal Pradesh from a producer state to an export-oriented economy.

He cited several initiatives undertaken by the state in collaboration with national agencies such as the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) to identify exportable products, improve agri-infrastructure, and provide international branding support.

"The tremendous development in connectivity - road, rail, air and digital - in the last decade has opened the horizon of export for the state and we expressed gratitude to the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi for it to happen," the Chief Minister said.

Referring to successful examples, Khandu mentioned the International Conclave-cum-Buyer Seller Meet held earlier in Tawang that connected over 350 farmers and 50 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) with global buyers, and the MoU between Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Marketing Board (APAMB) and Lulu Hypermarket LLC, which opened export channels for oranges and pumpkins to Gulf nations.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the partnership with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the India Army which has created institutional markets for local farmers and strengthened the rural economy.

Emphasising the state's focus on industrialisation, CM Khandu spoke about the Industrial Development and Investment Policy 2025, which provides a roadmap for sustainable growth through skill development, investment facilitation, and entrepreneurship.

He also mentioned various financial incentives like transport and interest subsidies and insurance support for resource-based industries.

To enhance the ease of doing business, Khandu said the government has simplified Udyam registration for MSMEs and strengthened District Industries Centres (DICs) for advisory, credit facilitation, and market linkage support.

He added that such initiatives are positioning Arunachal Pradesh as a vital link between India's domestic markets and global value chains.

"Sustainable trade and investment are not just about profit, they are about people, progress, and partnership," Khandu remarked, urging all participants to explore collaborations and build enduring trade linkages.

Thanking the Indian Chamber of Commerce, partner organizations, and all stakeholders for making the event possible, he added that the RBSM 2025 will mark the beginning of a new era of economic opportunity, collaboration, and prosperity for Arunachal Pradesh. (ANI)

