Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 25 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thrusday attended an event marking 150 years of Tripura Police at Pragna Bhavan, Agartala.

The Director General of Police-Tripura Police, the Superintendent of Police of all eight districts and all senior officers were present on the occasion.

The Tripura Police celebrated its 150th anniversary with great fervour and enthusiasm. The entire state of Tripura was decorated for the occasion, and various events such as March Past, the Gun Salute, and demonstrations were organised to pay tribute to this grand milestone.

The Tripura Police has an interesting history that dates back to the ancient times of the Kingdom of the State. Through different stages, it has come to the Home Department in the government of Tripura.

CM Manik Saha, while speaking to ANI, told ANI, "Tripura Police has completed 150 years since its inception during the time of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur. Various programmes were organised today, and I flagged off the event. Many police vehicles have been adorned with the development, history, and stages of the Tripura Police, functioning as a moving museum throughout the state. This initiative aims to educate people and foster a pro-people police force for the betterment of society."

Further, the CM said that on the occasion of completing 150 years, 150 motorbikes will traverse the city. Tripura Police has achieved commendable success in the seizure and destruction of narcotics and drugs, surpassing other states in the Northeast. Prime Minister Modi's call for zero tolerance in drug-related issues resonates with the actions taken by Tripura Police, leading to numerous arrests and legal processes.

"According to recent reports, Tripura Police has risen from the 5th to the 3rd position among the 28 states in India, reflecting an improvement in law and order. To further enhance their approachability, I have urged them to be more pro-people, ensuring public comfort in approaching the police," he said.

In Tripura, with eight districts, there are nine women's police stations, two located in West Tripura. The police force works 24x7 to keep women safe, with a dedicated 24x7 help desk, the CM said.

The DGP-Tripura Police Amitabh Ranjan, while speaking to ANI, said, "For any state police force, celebrating 150 years is a significant occasion, marking a journey from the colonial age to the democratic era. Tripura Police, the first state to receive the presidential colour, has undergone significant transformations, handling border police, community police, and successfully addressing insurgency without allegations of highhandedness."

As the head of the force, I feel fortunate to be here on this grand day, remembering our soldiers, stalwarts, and martyrs who sacrificed their lives. I assure the people of Tripura that the police will be people-friendly, and we are committed to modernising Tripura Police to handle any law and order situation effectively, DGP-Tripura Police said. (ANI)

