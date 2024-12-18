Phagwara, Dec 18 (PTI) Recalling the glorious past of sports in Phagwara, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday evening recalled that once there was a time when Phagwara's JCT football team was famous and several star footballers played for it.

Addressing a public meeting in Central Town Crossing during a roadshow as part of a campaign for party's candidates for December 21 municipal corporation polls, Mann also remembered the role of Rail Coach Factory and Punjab police teams in sports like football and hockey.

Declaring that his government will focus on promoting sports by building stadiums and nurseries, Mann also drew public attention to Phagwara's potential of becoming a tourism hub.

"A large number of NRIs throng the city for shopping clothes and its tourism potential will be made its attraction by its all-round development," he remarked.

Mann also campaigned for his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Amritsar and Jalandhar.

Calling upon youths to reverse their migration trend, Mann, while speaking in Phagwara, said why go away from home when there are good job opportunities in the state itself.

He said earlier youths went abroad only because they did not get jobs according to their qualification.

He, however, claimed that the AAP government had so far given 50,000 jobs on merit basis.

AAP's mayor will raise city's issues and he as the chief minister will sign liberally on all the demands put forward, he remarked.

Asserting that there is no dearth of funds in the state's coffers, Mann said only the intention of rulers mattered in spending the money on public welfare activities.

Mann said certain officials had suggested to him to abandon his plan of roadshow in Phagwara as its crowded roads and narrow bylanes might cause security problem. He revealed that he told them that he was born and brought up in the narrow village streets and thus, cannot be wary of such bylanes of a city and will definitely go to meet people.

He also had a dig at the opposition parties.

AAP state president Aman Arora and other leaders accompanied him.

Elections to five municipal corporations -- Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala and Phagwara -- and 44 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Punjab will be held on December 21.

Mann also campaigned for the AAP candidates in Amritsar and Jalandhar. He claimed that the AAP government has eradicated the "mafia system" that had plagued Punjab for years.

"We do not take a share in sand mines, buses and dhabas. We share the joys and sorrows of the 3.5 crore people of Punjab," he said, as he lashed out at the previous government alleging that it had looted the state.

Mann mentioned hateful and mischievous elements, warning them that Punjab's soil is very fertile but seeds of hatred cannot grow here. He urged them not to attempt such actions.

He said Punjab is known for its brotherhood and social harmony. "We celebrate Gurpurab, Eid, Diwali and Holi together. The politics of hatred can never succeed here."

The chief minister highlighted the unique historical and cultural significance of Amritsar, calling it the "land of martyrs" and a place visited by millions annually to see landmarks like Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple), Durgiana Mandir, Jallianwala Bagh and Attari international Indo-Pak border.

He outlined AAP's vision to enhance Amritsar's infrastructure, economy and tourism potential.

He outlined a comprehensive plan for Amritsar's development, focusing on key areas such as electric buses, market upgrades, underground cabling, wastewater management and economic growth.

Mann emphasised the introduction of eco-friendly electric buses with modern charging stations to curb pollution and enhance public transport.

He also highlighted plans to revamp old markets and decongest narrow streets to restore their appeal, beautify the city by replacing overhead wires with underground cabling and clean the polluted drains along the Amritsar-Wagah road to improve sanitation and environmental health.

Additionally, he stressed the importance of promoting tourism to encourage longer visitor stays, which would boost the local economy through increased spending on shopping, hospitality and other businesses.

Mann urged residents to vote for the AAP candidates in the municipal elections, emphasising that local governance directly impacts the quality of life in the city.

Campaigning in Jalandhar, Mann held a roadshow with party leaders and workers, appealing to people to ensure the victory of AAP candidates.

Mann outlined a comprehensive plan for Jalandhar's development.

He reiterated the party's promises to curb pollution in Jalandhar city and enhance public transport by introducing electric buses with modern charging stations, eliminating garbage mountains and creating a better sewage system.

He stated that local governance directly impacts the quality of life in cities. Hence, better candidates should be elected who can work for the people and address local issues, he added.

