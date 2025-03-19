Amaravati, Mar 18 (PTI) YSRCP leader Sake Sailajanath on Tuesday accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of misleading people with his SwarnaAndhra@2047 vision that talks about ushering in a new era in the state.

He dismissed the SwarnaAndhra@2047's economic targets as "unrealistic".

"To divert people's attention from his unfulfilled election promises, Naidu has been misleading the public with his Swarnandhra (Golden Andhra) narrative while failing to improve their purchasing power or generate wealth," the former minister said.

"The chief minister talks about grand visions, but the reality is different. After Vision-2020, nearly 70 per cent of families remained below the poverty line, proving that his so-called progress did not benefit the common people," said Sailajanath at a press conference at the YSRCP headquarters in Tadepalli.

He alleged that Naidu's previous visions led to large-scale privatization and stated that the P4 (Public, Private, People and Partnership) model is "another attempt to transfer government assets, including toll roads, to private firms".

"Despite multiple terms as chief minister and introducing three vision documents -- Vision-2020, Vision-2029, and Vision-2047 -- tangible progress remains elusive," Sailajanath claimed.

Citing rising user charges in hospitals and deteriorating school infrastructure, he alleged that the TDP supremo neglected education and healthcare in the state.

"The chief minister viewed agriculture as a liability, forcing two crore farmers to abandon it, while irrigation projects were left unfinished," he claimed.

Dismissing Naidu's claims on IT development, the YSRCP leader also mentioned that Hyderabad's growth should be credited to Rajiv Gandhi and YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

