Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 19 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Indian Society of Blood Transfusion and Immunohaematology (ISBTI) at TRANSCON 2025 on Friday.

He said that the team at ISBTI was playing a crucial role in the healthcare sector, especially in blood transfusion and immunohematology (IH).

The event also witnessed the presence of Cabinet Minister Arvind Sharma.

Extending warm greetings to the organisers of TRANSCON 2025, the Chief Minister said it was a matter of great honour for Haryana to host ISBTI's historic Golden Jubilee Conference. He described his participation in the event as a privilege, calling ISBTI's 50 years of tireless service and contribution a true symbol of dedication.

Nayab Singh Saini said, "For the healthcare sector especially blood transfusion this is a very important phase. The 50 years of dedication, has impacted the lives of lakhs of people. The conference will go on for three days. In 1983 10th TRANSCON was held at Rohtak and in 2011, 36th TRANSCON was held at Panchkula. The contact centre of ISBTI is based in Hisar."

"This year's theme, "Golden Jubilee TRANSCON: Past Achievements and Future Horizons," aims to explore meaningful discussions and chart new paths to address future challenges in the healthcare sector. Today, you will celebrate the past achievements of ISBTI and the future developments on Blood Transfusion and immunohematology (IH). In the next three days, new possibilities in the health care sector will be discussed here. ISBTI was established in 1972. The team is doing a great work for the humanity," he added.

The Chief Minister also noted that ISBTI's primary mission has been to enhance the quality of blood banks in the country and to motivate people to come forward for voluntary blood donation. He highlighted that patients undergoing accidents, surgeries, deliveries, cancer treatment, and those suffering from thalassemia are in constant need of safe blood supplies.

Stressing the importance of innovation, Saini said the time has come to encourage research in next-generation blood testing, artificial intelligence-based blood matching, and artificial blood. He also emphasised that TRANSCON 2025 has set a benchmark by becoming the first Indian medical conference to launch a Go Green initiative. Referring to Haryana's own efforts, he said the state has already initiated the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign to promote environmental responsibility.

Sharing details of Haryana's progress in blood services, the Chief Minister said that a total of 149 blood centres are currently functional in the state, with a target of collecting 3.3 lakh units of blood this year. He added that the three-day conference would establish new dimensions in the field of blood transfusion and immunohaematology. (ANI)

