Did CDS General Anil Chauhan Admit to India Losing 4 Rafale Aircrafts During Operation Sindoor Against Pakistan? PIB Fact Check Debunks Digitally Altered Video

Mumbai, September 19: Did India lose four Rafale aircrafts during Operation Sindoor against Pakistan? The question comes as a viral video shows India’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Anil Chauhan, allegedly admitting that India misjudged Pakistan's military capabilities during Operation Sindoor, which resulted in the country losing four Rafale fighter jets. The viral clip was shared by pro-Pakistani accounts on social media.

The video was shared X account "The Whistle Blower" with the caption reading, "Indian Army Chief once again admits of losing 4 Rafale Jets due to miscalculating Pakistan military's capability. Under estimating Pakistan was the biggest mistake of Indian politicians." While the alleged video of CDS General Anil Chauhan goes viral, scroll below to know the truth. ‘Our Objectives Have Been Met’: Air Chief Marshal AP Singh on Why India Stopped Operation Sindoor Against Pakistan Despite Capability To Continue (Video).

Alleged Claim Attributed to CDS Anil Chauhan Goes Viral; PIB Reveals Truth

🚨प्रोपेगेंडा अलर्ट❗ भारत की छवि को धूमिल करने के उद्देश्य से कुछ पाकिस्तान-समर्थित अकाउंट्स एक एडिटेड वीडियो प्रसारित कर रहे हैं, इस वीडियो में दिखाया गया है कि चीफ ऑफ डिफेंस स्टाफ (सीडीएस) जनरल अनिल चौहान ने कथित तौर पर स्वीकार किया कि #OperationSindoor के दौरान भारत ने… pic.twitter.com/DvzewYNfbW — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 19, 2025

A fact check conducted by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) revealed that the alleged claim attributed to the Chief of Defence Staff is completely fake. PIB said that CDS General Anil Chauhan has not made such statement. It further revealed that the video of CDS General Anil Chauhan making the alleged claim is a digitally altered clip. "Watch the original and verified video here," PIB said while sharing the link to the original video of the Amy chief.

The viral clip allegedly attributed to CDS Anil Chauhan was lifted from his interaction with students on Operation Sindoor at Raj Bhawan in Ranchi. According to PTI, CDS Chauhan spoke about his long military journey from a middle-class background and described Operation Sindoor as a precision, multi-domain strike carried that was carried out to minimise civilian casualties.

During his interaction, CDS Anil Chauhan also shared lessons learn from Operation SIndoor with the students. He emphasised on lessons learnt about coordination, technology and the element of surprise. So did the CDS Anil Chauhan admit to India losing four Rafale aircraft? Did CDS Anil Chauhan said that India misjudged Pakistan's military capabilities? The answer is no. The alleged video attributing these claims to General Anil Chauhan are fake. Did Bansuri Swaraj Show Disrespect by Walking Off During the National Anthem? Incomplete Video Shared To Spread False Narrative About BJP MP, Here’s the Truth.

As revealed by PIB's Fact Check Unit, CDS Anil Chauhan did not make such statement. The video has been digitally altered to attribute the false statement to the Chief of Defence Staff. Watch the original video of CDS Anil Chauhan below.

Watch Original Video of CDS General Anil Chauhan

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of PIB Fact Check). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Claim : CDS Anil Chauhan admitted that India misjudged Pakistan's military capabilities during Operation Sindoor and lost four Rafale aircrafts. Conclusion : The video is digitally altered clip falsely attributed to CDS General Anil Chauhan. PIB said that he did not make such statement. Full of Trash Clean

