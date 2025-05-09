Patna (Bihar) [India], May 9 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting at his official residence to review security measures in the state's border regions in light of the ongoing 'Operation Sindoor'.

The meeting was held at 'Sankalp' located at 1, Aane Marg in Patna.

The meeting was convened to ensure heightened vigilance across all border districts. Officials were directed to maintain strict surveillance over inter-state traffic and monitor any suspicious individuals or activities.

Bihar CM also instructed authorities to take firm action against the spread of fake news and rumours on social media and other platforms. Emphasising that there was no reason for panic, the Chief Minister assured that the government was fully alert and committed to safeguarding the people of Bihar.

In a social media post on X, the Chief Minister wrote, "A meeting was held at 'Sankalp' located at 1, Aane Marg, to maintain vigilance in the border areas of the state in the backdrop of 'Operation Sindoor'. During the meeting, instructions were given to maintain complete vigilance in all the border districts of the state. They were also asked to keep a strict eye on traffic and any suspicious persons and objects. Security of all important institutions in the border districts has been increased and arrangements for continuous intensive patrolling are being made. Instructions were also given to strictly prevent fake news and rumours through social media and other handles. People need not panic and the government is fully alert and vigilant in this matter. The entire country is united against terrorism. We all have unwavering faith and pride in the courage and valour of the Indian Army and the leadership of the respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi."

Chief Minister Kumar further announced that a review meeting will be conducted on May 10 in Purnia district with senior administrative and police officers of the border districts of the state.

"In the backdrop of 'Operation Sindoor', a review will be conducted on May 10 in Purnia with senior administrative and police officers of the border districts of the state," Kumar said.

Following the terror attack in Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir in India on April 22, the Indian Armed Forces on Wednesday launched 'Operation Sindoor', carrying out precision strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), days after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people. (ANI)

