Patna, Dec 9 (PTI) Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday inaugurated the 'Bihar Sports Talent Search Competition' with an objective to promote sports culture in the state.

According to a statement by the Chief Minister's Office, "Bihar Sports Talent Search Competition's main objective is to promote sports culture in the state. Five outstanding players were also given scholarships of Rs 20 lakh each annually for better training under the Chief Minister Bihar Sports Scholarship Scheme. The CM also distributed sports kits among the players."

"Through this sports talent search competition, talented players from schools and outside schools will be identified and further prepared for participating in national and international level games through better training and resources," the statement said.

About 60 lakh talented players from around 40,000 government secondary and higher secondary schools in the state will participate in this competition. In addition, talented players who are out of school will also get a chance to participate in this competition," the statement added.

The competition will be jointly organised by the Bihar State Sports Authority, the sports department, the education department, SCERT, and the Bihar Education Project Council.

"Apart from giving medals and e-certificates to the winning players of various levels participating in this competition, a total cash prize of Rs 10 crore will also be distributed among the players," the statement added.

