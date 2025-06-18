Panaji (Goa) [India], June 18 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant participated in Goa Revolution Day celebrations organised by the Home department, Government of Goa on Wednesday.

He said that the development brought about by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government and the double-engine government is "worth watching".

CM Sawant told reporters, "18th June is Goa Revolution Day. The torch of revolution that Ram Manohar Lohia ignited in Goa on 18th June 1946 kept burning until 1961, in Goa's freedom struggle in which all freedom fighters participated. Lastly, with the military forces and with the help of all freedom fighters, the Portuguese had to leave here, and Goa became liberated on 19th December 1961. Despite being liberated 14 years later, I am proud as the CM of Goa that the government has continuously made infrastructure development and human resource development. The development brought about by PM Modi's government and the double-engine government is worth watching."

He further said that Ram Manohar Lohia was kept in Aguada Jail, which has been converted to a museum.

"The museum is worth visiting. I wish to congratulate the people of Goa and the country for achieving infrastructure and human resource development, 100 per cent literacy, 100 per cent electrification, and availability of toilets that the freedom fighters had envisioned. "

Goa Revolution Day is celebrated every year on June 18 to commemorate the beginning of the civil disobedience movement against Portuguese colonial rule in Goa led by Ram Manohar Lohia.

Ram Manohar Lohia was an activist in the Indian Independence Movement and a socialist political leader. He was a member of the Praja Socialist Party and the Samyukta Socialist Party. (ANI)

