Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 31 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday paid tribute to the country's first Home Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, on his 150th birth anniversary, celebrated as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas or National Unity Day.

The Chief Minister offered floral tributes at the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Dehradun and recalled his immense contribution in uniting India after Independence.

Also Read | Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel 150th Birth Anniversary: Isha Koppikar Pays Tribute to India's First Home Minister on National Unity Day (See Post).

Speaking on the occasion, CM Dhami said, "...Sardar Patel made an immense contribution in uniting the country after independence, building today's India and creating a united country... Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was not given the adequate respect by the governments before 2014... It was only PM Narendra Modi that he took the decision to celebrate Rashtriya Ekta Diwas in his honour..."

In a post on X, Chief Minister Dhami said, "On the birth anniversary of the 'Bharat Ratna' Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ji, who wove numerous princely states into a single thread and paved the way for the creation of an undivided India, I offer millions of salutations. Your patriotic vision and indomitable resolve will continue to inspire us ceaselessly towards building a 'Viksit Bharat'."

Also Read | ‘Bharat Ghar Mein Ghus Kar Maarta Hai, This Is the India of Sardar Patel’: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Nation at Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Celebrations in Gujarat (Watch Videos).

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, celebrated as 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' or National Unity Day, and recalled his immense contribution towards unifying India.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "India pays homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 150th Jayanti. He was the driving force behind India's integration, thus shaping our nation's destiny in its formative years.""He continued, "His unwavering commitment to national integrity, good governance and public service continues to inspire generations. We also reaffirm our collective resolve to uphold his vision of a united, strong and self-reliant India," he added.

President Droupadi Murmu also paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary and recalled his remarkable role in unifying the nation.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was born on October 31, 1875, in Nadiad, Gujarat. Also known as the "Iron Man of India," he was the nation's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister. He is widely recognised for his pivotal role in the integration of over 560 princely states into the Indian Union after Independence. His leadership ensured that India emerged as a unified and dignified nation during one of its most challenging times.

National Unity Day is celebrated every year on October 31 to honour the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)