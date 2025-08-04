New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): The Delhi government on Monday announced the formation of two high-level committees to revamp the city's excise and electric vehicle (EV) policies.

"The Delhi Government has constituted a high-level committee to formulate a transparent and socially secure excise policy, which will be headed by Cabinet Minister Pravesh Sahib Singh. Along with this, a special committee has been formed under the leadership of Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood to formulate an effective and public welfare EV policy in Delhi," Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said in a statement.

Also Read | Were Pahalgam Attackers Pakistani Nationals? No Official Statement From Indian Armed Forces, Says Defence Ministry on Media Reports Citing 'Biometrics, Pakistan-Issued Documents' Regarding Identities of Slain Terrorists.

"Our government is dedicated to the people of Delhi and is continuously taking decisions in the public interest," she added.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Gupta wrote, "The Delhi government, keeping social security in mind, has constituted a high-level committee to formulate a transparent excise policy, which will be chaired by Cabinet Minister Shri@p_sahibsinghji. Additionally, a special committee has been formed under the leadership of Cabinet Minister Shri@ashishsood_bjpji to create an effective and public-welfare-oriented EV policy in Delhi."

Also Read | Sunjay Kapur's Mother Rani Urges UK Authorities To Conduct In-Depth Probe Into Her Son's Death.

https://x.com/gupta_rekha/status/1952376682062516445

"Our government is dedicated to the all-round development of Delhi and is continuously making decisions in the public interest.#ViksitDelhi," she added.

Earlier, the Delhi CM on Saturday announced that the Delhi Government is undertaking major initiatives to make its governance system more accessible, efficient and transparent.

As per a release, CM Gupta stated that she has personally transformed her own office (the CM Office) into an e-Office to set a benchmark for other departments to follow.

Highlighting the shift, she added that the e-Office platform has replaced traditional paper files with digital formats, making the workflow fully modern and streamlined. Rekha Gupta further informed that training has been provided to officials and staff at all levels to implement digitalisation in government offices.

The drive to digitise all government offices across the capital has significantly accelerated the pace of administrative work.

"Our government believes that when all central government offices are functioning on this system, the offices of the national capital must also adopt the e-Office platform. We are working in alignment with the vision of the Central Government and Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. This system ensures accountability and provides real-time updates on how long files are pending with any officer or department," she said.

Highlighting the broader impact, the Chief Minister added, "Digitalisation is not merely a technological change; it is a blend of administrative efficiency, transparency, and environmental conservation. Our goal is to ensure that every government task is swift, accurate, and citizen-centric, and the e-Office platform is a major step in this direction."

The Chief Minister shared that the e-Office platform, developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), has shown remarkable results in July itself. Out of the Delhi Government's 199 departments, 119 are now fully operational on e-Office, up from 22 per cent in June to nearly 60 per cent.

During the same period, the number of digital files used by these departments exceeded 1.18 lakh, marking a growth of over 250 per cent compared to the previous month (June). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)