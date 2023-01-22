Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 22: Ratcheting up the political war of words with the ruling BJP ahead of the Assembly polls this year, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday took a swipe at senior Congress leader Kamal Nath, calling him a 'frustrated politician'.

Speaking to mediapersons in state capital Bhopal on Sunday, Chouhan, in response to the former CM's threat to the state police, said, "His (Kamal Nath's) language is that of a frustrated leader." Election Commission of India To Host Second Global Conference on 'Use of Technology and Elections Integrity' in Delhi.

The former CM stoked a controversy earlier on Sunday when, speaking at a public rally in Niwari, he took aim at the state's police administration, saying, "Acha Hisab Liya Jaaega (you will be paid back)."

"The Assembly elections are eight months away. I want to tell everyone not to be aggressive or fearful. A message should go out to police officers loud and clear that everybody will be held to account after the upcoming elections," said Nath. Annual Status of Education Report: Modi Government's Report Card on Education Earns 'F' for 'Fail', Says Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Hitting back at him, CM Chouhan said, "Sometimes he calls himself the future CM or starts reading the 'Panchang' (making poll predictions). They (Congress) did not fulfil promises they made in their manifesto and are now selling false dreams to the people."

Advising the Congress leader to show some restraint, he said, "Such language is expected from a worker on the street, not from an senior politician like you (Kamal Nath). Show some restraint."

Asked about his meeting with former MP CM Uma Bharti, CM Chouhan said, "Uma Ji is like my sister and a respected leader. Our discussions and consultations will continue."

CM Chouhan announced a visit to Singrauli with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to distribute 25,500 land plots to the poor.

"Defence minister Rajnath Singh is arriving later today. He will attend an event where 25,500 plots will be allocated to the poor in Singrauli district," the CM informed.

He also announced the foundation stone laying for a medical college, a mining college and other development projects in the district, while announcing an 4 per cent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) to all state employees. (ANI)

