Chennai, Jul 27 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was on Sunday discharged from a private hospital here and he has been advised to resume his routine after three days.

The chief minister, who underwent a therapeutic procedure (on July 24, 2025 morning) was declared fit for discharge after successful recovery, the Apollo Hospitals said in a press release.

"The honourable chief minister is being discharged this evening from Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road and he has been advised to resume his normal routine after three days," Director, Medical Services, Dr Anil B G said in the press note.

Stalin was admitted to the hospital on July 21 after he experienced giddiness during his routine morning walk.

Following this, various diagnostic tests were performed and the CM underwent a therapeutic procedure as per expert advise, according to the hospital.

In a post on 'X,' Stalin, who also discharged his official and party work from the hospital, said he has returned home and thanked everyone for their love and wishes. He promised all that he would continue to work for the people.

