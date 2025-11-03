Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 3 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, urging him to initiate immediate diplomatic efforts with the Sri Lankan Government to secure the release of all detained fishermen from Tamil Nadu along with their fishing boats.

In his letter, Stalin brought to the Minister's attention the recent apprehension of 31 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu and their fishing boats by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Earlier today, the Sri Lankan Navy detained 31 fishermen from Nagapattinam, along with three mechanised fishing boats bearing Registration Nos. IND-TN-06-MM-1086, IND-TN-06-MM-875 and IND-TN-06-MM-7506. On the same day, in a separate incident, four fishermen from Ramanathapuram District were also apprehended along with their country craft bearing Registration No. IND-TN-09-MO-4878.

"These recurrent incidents have caused profound distress among the fishing communities of Tamil Nadu, whose lives and livelihoods are inextricably linked to the sea. Each apprehension not only deprives families of their primary means of sustenance but also instills a deep sense of fear and insecurity. As of now, 114 fishermen and 247 boats are under the custody of Sri Lankan authorities," Stalin stated in his letter.

The Chief Minister requested the Union Government to take swift diplomatic measures to ensure the immediate release of the detained fishermen and their boats.

Sri Lankan Navy arrested 35 fishermen from Tamil Nadu and Karaikal for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and fishing in Sri Lankan waters. The arrests included four fishermen aboard a country boat and 31 fishermen on three mechanised boats that had set sail from Nagapattinam and Karaikal districts.

The detained fishermen were taken to the Kankesanthurai Naval Base for inquiry and are expected to be handed over to Jaffna Fisheries Department officials before being produced in court. Authorities in Jaffna have stated that the arrested fishermen are believed to be residents of the Nagapattinam and Karaikal regions.

In a separate incident, Sri Lankan authorities also arrested four fishermen and seized a country boat on charges of smuggling ganja, handing them over to the Sri Lankan Police for further investigation. (ANI)

