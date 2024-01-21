Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 21 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will lead the INDIA bloc in the state and Puducherry, said Ajoy Kumar, All India Congress Committee in-charge of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

During a press conference here, Ajoy Kumar exuded confidence that the alliance will win all 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry combined--39 in Tamil Nadu and one in Puducherry--in the coming Lok Sabha election.

"DMK's alliance with Congress is firm. We will win 40 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Tamil Chief Minister MK Stalin is one of the strongest leaders in the India Alliance, and he will lead the India alliance in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry," Ajoy Kumar said.

The DMK has announced the seat-sharing negotiation committee for the parliamentary elections. The seat-sharing negotiation committee of the Congress party will be announced in two days, he said.

Ajoy Kumar accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "misusing" religion for political gains.

"We have a Prime Minister who is not a Prime Minister but is trying to be a Baba. He is deceiving people by being Baba," Kumar said.

"People of India should be very aware that whenever a politician uses God and religion for political gain, it is certain that he is deceiving the people. This is against the constitution and democratic norms," he added.

He alleged that the central government had not provided enough funds for flood relief activities in Tamil Nadu, which suffered a lot of damage in the recent heavy rains.

"They are spending thousands of crores of rupees to build a Ram temple and start many projects but they refuse to provide funds to the flood-affected people of Tamil Nadu. The state government has been repeatedly asking for relief funds for the Tirunelveli and Chennai floods but the BJP government is not giving any response," he said.

He said that India's richest one percent owns 76 percent of the country's assets, but 50 percent of the population owns less than two percent. (ANI)

