Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 8 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Friday that the Congress high command will soon decide the new Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president and hinted that a cabinet reshuffle would follow.

Addressing media persons in Shimla upon his return from Delhi, Sukhu said he had sent a letter to the party leadership urging that either a Scheduled Caste leader be considered for the post, or if a cabinet minister is to be chosen, their opinion should be sought first.

Also Read | Fact Check: Is India Halting Defence Deals With US Over Tariff Row? Defence Ministry Calls Media Reports False and Fabricated.

"I have written a letter saying that anyone can be made Congress president -- either someone from the Scheduled Castes or, if a cabinet minister is interested, their view should be taken. For me, everyone is equal. The Congress will decide after consulting the high command," Sukhu said.

"No name has been proposed from my side. I have only written that whoever is appointed will carry forward the Congress legacy. I have said it could be a person from the Scheduled Caste community, or a minister's opinion can also be fake if they want to be the state party chief," he added.

Also Read | Income Tax Bill 2025 Withdrawn: Government Removes IT Bill, New Version To Be Tabled in Parliament on August 11.

Sukhu further said that the party high command has to decide whether a cabinet minister can hold the PCC chief's position while retaining their ministry.

On cabinet changes, Sukhu said, "Based on the discussion in Delhi, a cabinet reshuffle will certainly happen. Everything will happen in due course. Even two to three months usually go into consultations. The name of the new PCC president will be announced soon."

CM Sukhu announced that the Centre has cleared the Sanjauli heliport in Shimla. "I'm happy to share that our meeting in Delhi was fruitful. We've received permission for the Sanjauli heliport. We will soon start flights from Chamba to Chandigarh and Rampur to Chandigarh," he said.

The Chief Minister also sought a special relief package and welcomed the BJP leaders visiting Delhi and the affected areas.

On the monsoon disaster, the CM said the state government is pressing the Centre for a special relief package.

"We are demanding a special relief package from the Central Government. It is a good thing that BJP leaders, including Nadda, are also visiting the state. Our cabinet ministers have also visited affected areas. The damage is extensive, and the situation is being continuously assessed. We sympathise with the affected farmers and horticulturists. Their grievances are under study," Sukhu said.

Commenting on an incident where BJP workers allegedly targeted Minister Jagat Negi's car during his tour of Mandi district earlier last month, Sukhu accused the BJP of insulting the national flag.

"Jagat Negi ji was in the vehicle and had already spoken to the protestors, but even then, BJP workers insulted the Tiranga by throwing shoes at it and waving black flags. Insulting the flag is an insult to the country. We won't tolerate this. FIRs will be filed; those found innocent will be let off after a proper inquiry. But let it be clear, we will never tolerate disrespect to the Tiranga," the CM asserted.

Taking a Jibe at BJP MLA Sudhir Sharma donating Rs 1 lakh to disaster victims on his birthday, Sukhu said, "It's good, but we need to check whether the money he donated was the same that he received when he switched from Congress to BJP. Did it come from his account or someone else's? This needs to be investigated."

Speaking at an Education Department event, Sukhu said the previous BJP government had opened educational institutions in June 2022 without any staff or teacher requirement, just for political gains.

"Our government brought reforms that led to Himachal jumping from 21st to 3rd position in the overall education ranking. We merged the two directorates to create one Directorate of School Education. We introduced English-medium teaching from Class 1, rationalised schools, and started new model boarding schools," he said.

The CM lauded teachers for improving the quality and congratulated them for their efforts. "Today, I handed over appointment letters to 315 drawing teachers. We also launched an online attendance system for students and teachers. All data will now be available on a real-time dashboard," he added.

The CM said his government has issued appointment letters to over 3,00 people so far. "Like the Prime Minister, I too believe in handing over appointment letters personally. BJP leaders claim no jobs were given. I say we'll show them," Sukhu said.

On the Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur's allegation that a deal was struck to reintroduce lottery in Himachal, Sukhu challenges Jai Ram to prove the allegations and name the persons involved.

"If he has any proof, let him name the person or entity with whom the deal was made. Lotteries exist in Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Kerala, and even in BJP-ruled states. Ours will be online only. If someone doesn't want to play, they don't have to. What's the problem?" he raised questions.

The CM announced that robotic surgeries will now be available for Himcare cardholders. "The Himcare card will be issued four times a year in July, October, December, and March. Emergency Himcare cards can be issued at all medical colleges by principals or medical superintendents, who have the power to issue up to 100 cards," he said.

On the issue of delayed salaries of Himachal Pradesh University teachers, Sukhu said the funds have been released and necessary corrections made.

Regarding the Blind Association's threats of self-immolation over pending demands, Sukhu said the government is ready to address the demands raised in June, within legal provisions. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)