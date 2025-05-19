Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 19 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday virtually presided over a meeting with district officers of Hamirpur from Shimla to review the progress of various developmental projects in the district. He directed the officials to expedite ongoing works to ensure their timely completion.

The Chief Minister instructed the district administration to identify suitable land for establishing cow sanctuaries to address the issue of stray animals and provide relief to the farmers. He also emphasised the need to identify sites for setting up e-vehicle charging stations along the Hamirpur-Ghumarwin, Nadaun-Amb, and Bhota-Una roads. He said the state government was committed to promoting electric vehicles as a step towards environmental conservation and was actively working to strengthen related infrastructure.

The Chief Minister further directed the authorities to accelerate the implementation of the eco-tourism project at Hareta Gram Panchayat in Nadaun block, being developed for Rs 7 crore.

The project aims to boost tourism in the area by developing basic amenities, grasslands, tree houses for night camping, walking and nature trails, a cafeteria and a children's park.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh attended the meeting in Shimla, while Deputy Commissioner Hamirpur Amarjeet Singh and other senior officers participated virtually from Hamirpur.

Earlier, a delegation from the Kandaghat area of Solan district met CM Sukhu on May 17 and submitted a list of local demands related to healthcare, education, and development.

Addressing the delegation, the Chief Minister said that the State Government had given top priority to the development of the Solan assembly constituency so that the region could witness rapid progress, an official release said.

He assured that the Kandaghat Civil Hospital would be strengthened with adequate funds to provide specialised medical services to the people.

To promote access to quality education, the Chief Minister said, "A Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School was also being constructed at Kandaghat with modern facilities, playground, laboratories etc."

He added that the State Government would also explore the possibility of opening a similar school in Chail to benefit students in that area as well.

The Chief Minister assured the visiting delegation that "the State Government would consider their demands sympathetically."The meeting reflected the government's focus on infrastructure improvement in healthcare and education, especially in semi-rural and hilly regions of the state. (ANI)

