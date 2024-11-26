New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited the Himachal Pradesh Pavilion at the 43rd International Trade Fair at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on Tuesday. The fair, which began on 14th November, is set to conclude on 27th November.

The Chief Minister toured all 16 stalls set up by the HP State Handicrafts and Handloom Corporation, as well as various self-help groups, Him-Ira, and HPMC. These stalls showcased a range of products, including horticultural and agricultural items, Himachal honey, shawls, handicrafts, and woollen goods.

Sukhu commended the Industries Department for its efforts in highlighting the state's unique products in the national capital.

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan informed the Chief Minister that the pavilion has attracted over two lakh visitors and recorded sales worth Rs 40 lakh so far.

Director of Industries, Yunus Khan, welcomed the Chief Minister and provided details about the exhibits and activities during the fair.

Political advisor to the Chief Minister, Sunil Sharma, Resident Commissioner Meera Mohanty, and senior state government officials accompanied Sukhu. (ANI)

